Sandra Sue Chandler, 71, of Booneville, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Longwood Community Living Center. She was born December 31, 1947 to Gordon Fleming and Opal Donahue Fleming. She loved crocheting, gardening and watching her stories every day. She was compassionate towards everyone and was always there to lend a helping hand. A private memorial service will be at her home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:00pm. The family will be receiving family and friends all day Saturday. She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Chandler, Tracina Chandler and Tonya Candler; grandchildren, Jerrica Bearden, Eve Wallis and Dustin Wallis; brothers, Dean Fleming and Travis Fleming and sisters, Audrey Jackson, Darlene DeGraw and Wanda Fleming. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William Fleming, Cecil Fleming, Bobby Fleming, Troy Fleming, Lee Fleming and Jim Fleming. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
