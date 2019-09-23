WEST POINT, MS -- Cyril L. Chandler, Sr, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

