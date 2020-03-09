William "Will" Everette Chandler, 35, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County. He was born December 12, 1984 in Memphis, TN to Donald E. and Kathryn Ramsey Chandler. Will graduated from New Albany High School in 2003. He was an active member of the High School Band and was a four year member of the Mississippi All-State Lions Band. Will was an avid musician and active in the worship ministry at Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he was a member. He earned his Associate's Degree in Computer Technology from Northeast MS Community College. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Bro. Charlie Davis and Dr. Whit Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his parents, Don and Katie Chandler; a sister, Anne Marie Chandler; a brother, Caleb Chandler (Amanda) and his nieces and nephew, Macy, Hugh and Lanie Chandler, whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W. D. and Marie Ramsey; and his paternal grandparents, Hugh and Sue Chandler. Visitation will be at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Wednesday, March 11 from 12:00p.m. until service time. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
