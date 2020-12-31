Jimmy Wayne Chaney departed this life for the life eternal in his sleep on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from his home in Plantersville. He was 74. Jimmy was one of 9 children born to Otis "Speck" and Clara Mae Burch Chaney in Lee County on October 10, l946. The family grew up farming with the Holland family on the Sadie J Farm in Plantersville. Jimmy became a master carpenter and spent the remainder of his working days building and remodeling houses all over this area. He loved to whittle, watch westerns on TV, talk to anyone who would listen and never met a stranger. Jimmy was a member of the Temple Grove Baptist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, January 2, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Private burial will follow in the Old Union Cemetery northwest of Shannon. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Sunday only all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be serving their extended family. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Lynn Garrett Chaney of Plantersville; his son, Jerry Chaney (Dorothy) of Nettleton and his daughter, Toni Baswell (Shayne) of Plantersville; two sisters, Betty May Tucker and Nita Ann Jones (Don) both of Plantersville. 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sons, Phillip (Tinker) Chaney in Aug. 2018 and Anthony Chaney in l965, his parents, Clara Mae and Speck and his siblings, Jerry Dale, James, Mickey, Lounettie, Virginia, Helen Pallbearers are Matt McCaine, Tony Webb, Jackie Langley, Scott Rawson, Rodney Chaney and Mike Anderson. Please wear mask and adhere to other Covid precautions as you visit. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday a www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming
