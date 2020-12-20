On Saturday, December 19, 2020 Lois Ann Taylor Chapman, 85, went to be with the Lord. She was born October 20, 1935 to Leland and Mary Taylor. She is survived by her son, Gerald Chapman(Vickie); her daughter, Brenda Hunter(Glenn); her five grandchildren, Sonya Strevel, Parker Chapman, Michael Hunter, Brandy Anderson, and Brittney Boyette; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, all of Pontotoc; her three sisters, Patsy Henry and Debbie Johnson both of Pontotoc and Billie Poe of GA. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Chapman; her daughter, Shirley Chapman Tedford; grandson, Jeff Chapman; great-granddaughter, Hanna Hunter; and both of her brothers, Bob Taylor and Ray Taylor. Graveside Service will be at 2PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Edington Cemetery with Bro. Brock McWhirter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, December 21, 5-8PM at the funeral home.
