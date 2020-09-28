Catherine Christine Cox Chapman, 90, a well-known loving member and cherished part of the Pine Grove Tippah County Community died Saturday September 26, 2020, at the Tippah County Health and Rehab in Ripley after an extended illness. She was born in Cox's bottom of the Pine Grove Community on October 14, 1929 to Clarence Eppy and Flora Mauney Cox. She was an outstanding basketball-player at Pine Grove High School. She was retired from Genesco Manufacturing. Mrs. Chapman was a faithful and beloved member of the Chapman Church of Christ. She was adored and revered by her family as Memaw; a precious soul who cooked, cleaned, sewed, gardened and cared for four generations of her family. Christine struggled with hearing problems from a young age; however, she made the very best of a challenging life and always had a positive outlook that could deflect the negative. When asked "how are you feeling today?" she always responded, "with my fingers!" as she displayed them. Her grandchildren will remember and cherish the memory of her biscuits, tea cakes, turkey & dressing, apple cakes, tent party weekends, trips to Mohawk Lake and family fun just to name a few. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday September 29, 2020, at Box's Chapel Cemetery in the Pine Grove Community with her grandsons Craig Chandler and Patrick Chapman officiating. Her great-grandson Cole Chapman will lead the singing. Survivors include her only daughter and beloved caregiver, Gail Chandler (Mickey) of Ripley; a sister, Coleene Cox Dye of Hilton Head, NC; a sister-in-law, Janie Copeland Chapman of Ripley; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Greer Chapman; seven grandchildren, Rodney Chapman (Dana), Christi Chapman Tatum, Kelli Chandler Barnes (Stevie) Patrick Chapman (Tammy), Craig Chandler (Micah), Jason Chapman (Jennifer) and Amy Chandler Chapman (Scott); 16 great-grandchildren: Ashley (Bruce) Wallis, Katie (Ryan) Gatewood, Sarah Chapman, Anna Chapman, Cede Tatum, Eva Rae Abernathy, Cole Chapman, Cade Barnes (Erin), Alison Abernathy, Emily Beth Chapman, Caroline Chapman, Riley Jean, Kara, Cassidy & Carson Chandler and Catherine Anne McCoy; 6 great-great grandchildren: Ryder Wallace, Whit and Cruz Wallis, Adalyn Mathis, Jon Reese Bryant, Magnolia Mae Gatewood, and Milligan "Mig" Mercer Gatewood. She is also survived by host of loving Chapman nieces and nephews; however, she was particularly close to her Cox nieces and nephews: Brad Dye and Allen Russell, Sharon Russell, Stephanie Rose Russell Myers, Cynthia Russell Webb and Jennifer Dye Gowen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Milas Millikin "Mig" Chapman; her parents; a son, C.H. Chapman; two sisters, Lonette Cox Russell and infant Flora Jean Mauney; and a great-grandson, Jonathan Wallace. Pallbearers will be Rodney Chapman, Patrick Chapman, Craig Chandler, Jason Chapman, Stevie Barnes, Cade Barnes, Cole Chapman, Scott Chapman and Carson Chandler. Condolences for the Chapman family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.