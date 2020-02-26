RIPLEY, MS -- Joel Matthew Chapman, 33, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday February 29, 2020 12 Noon at Adkins Chapel U M Church 7321 CR 700 Blue Mountain, MS . Visitation will be on Friday February 28, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of services.

