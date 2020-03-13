On Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, Josephine McClain Chapman, 87, resident of Ripley, departed this life at Tippah County Hospital following an extended illness. Services honoring the well lived life of Mrs. Chapman will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 14 at Chapman Church of Christ with interment following in the Chapman Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Chapman was born September 6, 1932 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Lewis and Lola Van Morgan McClain and was a 1950 graduate of Center High School in Tippah County. She was married December 23, 1950 to her beloved husband, Templin "Temp" Chapman who many will remember as chairman of the Tippah Rodeo for 47 years before his death on September 5, 2013. Mrs. Chapman was a valued employee of Genesco Corporation in Ripley for 30 years and was affectionately known as "Momma Jo" to her family , friends and community. A devoted Christian and member of Chapman Church of Christ , Mrs. Chapman will be remembered for her love of quilting which included giving over 200 handmade quilts to her friends. Cooking a big breakfast, shopping with family and friends and growing tomatoes were activities she enjoyed as long as health permitted. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is rejoicing in her heavenly home. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday, March 14 at Chapman Church of Christ. Memories will be cherished by two daughters, Linda Muir (Tom) and Cindy Pruitt (Mike), both of Ripley, one brother, Lamon McClain (Shirley), of Ripley, three grandsons, Stonny White, Michael Pruitt (Lindsay) and Christopher Pruitt, all of Ripley, one much adored great granddaughter, Chloe Pruitt, one step granddaughter, Brandy Waldrop, of Ripley and three step great grandchildren, Tiffany, Dalton and Christopher Waldrop, two special friends, Joy Simmons and Mary Spight, a host of nieces and nephews and her loyal pet canine, "Molly". She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ermie Childers and a brother in law, AJ Childers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Chapman family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
