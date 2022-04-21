Shirley Jean Walls Chapman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her daughter's residence in Wingate, NC. She was born on February 23, 1937 to Dwight Mitchell"Bud" and Elizabeth Roberts Walls. Shirley was a former member of First Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA and West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and cooking for her family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 2 PM at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Griffin (Roger) and Renee Brock Hamilton; two daughters-in-law, Susie Chapman and Dee Chapman Wooley; a sister, Mary Alice Floyd (Roger), a brother, Dwight Walls; ten grandchildren, Chad Chapman (Sara), Drew Chapman (Jade), Will Chapman, Stephanie White (David), Amy Coleman (James Mark), Michelle Wykle (Mark), Jerrad Griffin, Morgan Pritt (Austin), Trent Griffin, Justin Brock (Tempest) and Johnathan Brock and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Edward Chapman, Sr., two sons, Larry S. Chapman and Robert E. "Bob" Chapman, Jr., and a grandson, Roger Ray Griffin. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
