James Barrett Chapman, Sr. passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi at the age of 78 surrounded by his family. Barrett is survived by his wife, Bobbye Tigrett Chapman of Ripley; his children, Zengara Spencer of Durant, Oklahoma; James Barrett Chapman Jr. (Cheryl) of Germantown, Tennessee; and Beverly Grisham (Jason) of Corinth; grandchildren, Suzanne Chapman McElyea (Andy), James Barrett Chapman III, Jonathan Zackrison Chapman, Caroline Grace Grisham and Catherine Faith Grisham; his five siblings, Vel Chapman, Starrett Chapman (Linda), Olita Montgomery (Raymond), Merita Mitchell (Billy) and Hank Tate Chapman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lottie Mauney Chapman; his son, Blair Tigrett Chapman; two brothers, Lee Hugh Chapman and Nevada Chapman. Barrett was born on July 9, 1941 in Ripley Mississippi to Ralph and Lottie Mauney Chapman. He graduated from Pine Grove High School in 1960, where he was voted Mr. Pine Grove High School and Best Athlete. He married his high school sweetheart, Bobbye Sue Tigrett Chapman in 1960, whom he was married to for 59 years. He began work as a butcher at Steverson's Big Star on Macon Road in Memphis, Tennessee. He left Memphis in 1962 to move back home and work at Liberty Cash. Barrett sold Salad Master Cookware for six years where he was named "Salesman of the Year" twice. He later purchased "Chapman's Big Red Foods" that he and his wife Bobbye owned and operated for 25 years - retiring in 2010. Barrett became an elder when he was 37 years old and served as an elder at the Chapman Church of Christ for 41 years. He served on the Board of Trustees for Magnolia Bible College, the President's Advisory Board at Freed-Hardeman University, and the Pine Vale Children's Home. Barrett read and studied the Bible daily and loved to teach bible classes, lead singing, and assist with Vacation Bible School and Lads to Leaders. Barrett enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends any chance he could. He loved the outdoors and meeting new people. He never met a stranger and always made everyone feel loved. Upon retirement, Barrett took additional interests in working at Chapman Farms. He had a strong work ethic and believed everyone should always work hard and arrive on time. He was never late. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Chapman Church of Christ with Dr. Patrick Chapman, Minister Mark Lindley, and Minister Leslie Chapman officiating. Visitation will continue at the Chapman Church of Christ Wednesday morning from 7;00 A.M. until serve time at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Chapman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Chapman, Chase Chapman, Ronald Chapman, Judd Chapman, Dain Chapman, Blaine Chapman, Nathan Robertson, and Chris Moore. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Barrett's memory to the Pine Vale Children's Home , 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834, phone # (662) 286-6555. Expressions of sympathy for the Chapman family may be left at www.mcbridfuneralhome.com
