Charles Hill

TUPELO - Charles ("Charlie") Graden Hill, 69, passed away Friday, September 23, in Casa Grande, Arizona. Charlie was born January 6, 1953, in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Vernene Campbell Hill and William Cleo Hill, Jr., who preceded him to heaven. He is survived by his children Christopher Blake Hill of Casa Grande, Arizona; Lauren Kenna Hill (J.D. Brillhart) of Seattle, Washington; and Abbigail Cayleigh Hill of Dallas; granddaughters Hannah Maxine Hill, 10, and Vivian Rose Brillhart, 6; brothers William C. Hill III (Dub) and wife Shirley, Arthur C. hill and wife Karen, and sister Susan Hill Lay (the late Al Lay).

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.