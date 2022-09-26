Charles Hill

TUPELO - Charles ("Charlie") Graden Hill, 69, passed away Friday, September 23, in Casa Grande, Arizona. Charlie was born January 6, 1953, in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Vernene Campbell Hill and William Cleo Hill, Jr., who preceded him to heaven. He is survived by his children Christopher Blake Hill of Casa Grande, Arizona; Lauren Kenna Hill (J.D. Brillhart) of Seattle, Washington; and Abbigail Cayleigh Hill of Dallas; granddaughters Hannah Maxine Hill, 10, and Vivian Rose Brillhart, 6; brothers William C. Hill III (Dub) and wife Shirley, Arthur C. hill and wife Karen, and sister Susan Hill Lay (the late Al Lay).
Charlie, known as the family's 6'6" gentle giant, was a soft-spoken man of grace who grew up in Tupelo. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, first as a member of West Main Church of Christ in Tupelo and later at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio. Tupelo residents remember Charlie as a Little League standout, regularly pitching perfect games and no hitters. He graduated from Tupelo High School, a star tackle for the Tupelo Golden Wave football team. He had a varied business career that took him to Dallas, later settling in San Antonio for most of his adult life. He was a salesman at Les Ferguson Business Forms before launching his own business, Texas Wholesale Printing.
A private, family celebration of Charlie's life is being planned for a future date.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.