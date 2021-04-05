Ruby Nell McDonald Charles, 89, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 19, 1931 to the late Albert Alfred McDonald and the late Mayme Meeks Moss. She retired from Crestpark Retirement Home after 25 years of service. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, playing practical jokes on everyone. She loved to cook and enjoyed working as a CNA. She was loved dearly and will be missed always. Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Survivors include her children: Shirley Charles of OH, Ralph Charles of Fulton, Mark (Linda) Charles of Fulton, Joyce Carter of Fulton; grandchildren: Jeremy Charles, Samantha Carter, Brenda (Michael) Hughes, Rebecca Bingham, Michael (Colleen) Charles of IL, Laura Charles of IL, and 13 additional grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 6 great, great-grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Cox, Thelma Carter, Geraldine Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Dora Charles Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Lee Charles; son, Michael Wayne Charles; daughter, Barbara Diann Bingham, 4 brothers and 4 sisters Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
