Charlie Hackett, who worked for his father Pete's Tupelo Concrete business in the 1970s, died September 2, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee, after a lengthy illness.
Hackett, 82, was born in 1940 in the Watts Bar Dam area of Meigs County Tennessee. His father, Pete, was involved with the Tennessee Valley Authority before starting Tupelo Concrete.
Hackett attended Georgia Tech and Mississippi State University and joined the Navy upon graduation from Mississippi State. He was a Navy aviator who flew missions in Vietnam during the war. He became a TWA pilot after the war and before joining his father at Tupelo Concrete and eventually taking over the business and maintaining its success. He also owned Flying H Transportation Systems, a Tupelo-based trucking company.
Hackett grew up in Jasper and also lived in Tupelo and Savannah, Tennessee before moving to Vero Beach, Florida, to be closer to his sister, Helen Sposa, and her husband, Louis. Hackett also sold commercial real estate in Vero Beach.
He leaves his wife, Barbara Stukenborg Hackett, and two children from a previous marriage, Jack and Helen Watts, and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Canale Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, September 15 at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.