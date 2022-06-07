David E. Chase, 88, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born November 22, 1933, to James Oliver and Ola Mae Chase. He was a member of Little Brown Missionary Baptist Church, and worked as a machinist and foreman for TVA. He enjoyed truck farming, woodworking, boating, and astronomy. He loved his family, immediate and extended. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley and Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. He is survived by one son, Michael Chase and his wife, Cathy; two daughters, Lura Jo Chase and her husband, Peirce Hammond, and Kimberly Chase Jackson and her husband, Ron; one sister, Opal West; three grandchildren, David Chase and his wife, Catherine Cooney, Jeffrey Chase and his wife, Natalie, and Savannah Horgan; and three great-grandchildren, Oliver Robert Chase, Ivy Jo Chase and Charles Hampton Chase. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Chase, in 2017; his parents; and two brothers, Billy James Chase and James Oliver Chase, Jr, infant. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
