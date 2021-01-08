Linda Sue Chase, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born December 29, 1944 to Leonard and Audrie Dodds King. Linda was a member of Algoma Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a member of the Algoma Homemakers Club. Linda enjoyed sewing for her family and friends. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Algoma Cemetery with Rev. Rob Chittom officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Travis Ray Chase; two daughters, Regenia Foster (Kevin) and Cheryl Sledge (Scotty); six grandchildren, Audrie Foster, Hannah Foster, Ashlyn Foster, Chase Foster, Carrie Smith and J.D. Sledge; and three great grandchildren, Levi Smith, Carleigh Smith and Cruse Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Imojean McCoy; and three brothers, Tremon King, Jerry Dale King and J.B. King and a great-granddaughter, Charley Smith. Pallbearers will be Chase Foster, Walter Chittom, Danny Phillips, Michael King, Terry King and Jeff King. Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Sledge, Danny Bridgman and Larry Foster. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
