James Howard Chase, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born on January 11, 1946, in Booneville to Sam P. Chase and Ruby Holder Chase. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a Deacon and Sunday School Director at First Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed traveling to the mountains and was an avid reader. His favorite activities was spending time with his grandchildren. Visitation for Mr. Chase will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at Booneville Funeral Home from 12:00 until 2:00 pm. Funeral services will start at 2:00 PM on Friday at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Jason Reed, Dr. Lynn Jones and Dr. Bill Duncan will be officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Virginia Hughes Chase; daughter, Melissa John (David) of Elburn, IL; one grandson, Daniel John; two granddaughters, Ruby John and Isla John; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ruby; sister, Joyce Chase Phifer; a brother, Raymond Joe Chase; and father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Mae Hughes. Pallbearers will be David Bolen, Larry Brown, Marshall Dickerson, Ronnie McCombs, Scotty Moore and Ricky Wren. Honorary pallbearers will be J. W. Jacobs, Jimmy McDougal, Larry Harris, Larry Riddle and Jackie Akers. Memorials can be made to The Baptist Children's Village P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060-0027. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
