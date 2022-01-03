Thomas Wilton Chase, 92, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. Thomas was born October 19, 1929, to Tom O. Chase and Faye Woodruff Chase. He married the love of his life, Marjorie King Chase on December 26, 1951. The two were married for 70 wonderful years. Mr. Chase was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Thrasher Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Thomas worked as a machinist for the Brown Shoe Company for 26 years. He later retired from Northeast Mississippi Community College as a maintenance man. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and traveling. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Thrasher Baptist Church. A visitation will take place at the church beginning at 10:00 AM until service time. Bro. Shane Evetts will be officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his loving wife; son, Terry Chase (Paula) of Booneville; daughter, Sandy Johnson (Ronnie) of Booneville; brother, Travis Ray Chase of Algoma, MS; grandson, Kelby Chase of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Mallory Johnson of Booneville; and his best friend of over 50 years, Van Bearden. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Chase and Robert Chase; and sisters-in-law, Janette Chase, Sara Chase and Linda Chase. Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Thrasher Baptist Church.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.