Missy Cheeks (56) passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, shopping and spending time with her friends and family. She thoroughly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-nieces and great-nephews. Services are 2 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Sims Meredith officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Missy is survived by her son, Adam Cheeks (Ashley); her daughters, Brandi and Megan Cheeks; her mother, Carolyn Floyd; her brother, Anthony Floyd (Lisa); her sister, Sherry Anderson (Jimmy); her grandchildren, Kaylee Zepada, Emma Kate Jaynes and John Curtis Jaynes; her nieces and nephews, Casey Anderson (Missy), Michael Stanton (Mandy) and Ashley Burns (Alan); her great-nieces and great-nephews, Autumn & Haley Stanton and Raylan, Ryder and Ava Burns and her special friends, Lisa, Linda, Shanda & Betsy Pace, Sonya Pettigo and Kim Tyler. She was preceded in death by her father, Pete Floyd; her grandparents, Curtis & Clara Hutcheson and her great-niece, Ivalynn Claire Burns. Pallbearers are Brent Lindsey, Billy Roberts, Chad Watson, Michael Stanton, Casey Stanton and Alan Burns. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
