AMORY -- Judith E. Funderburg Carruth Chelmowski, 72, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at her residence in Amory, MS. Services will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.