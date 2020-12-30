Lloyd "Bruce" Chenault, 69, met The Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. He was born in Tupelo on February 19, 1951 to Stanford and Meredieth Chenault of Guntown. Bruce was a football letterman at Memphis State University and Saltillo High School where he received numerous accolades for his football achievements. In addition to football, Bruce enjoyed traveling, cooking his "famous" steaks, listening to Oldies music and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Matt Chenault of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Kelly Chenault Allen (Josh) of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Allen and Sam Allen; and two sisters, Carol Chenault and Linda Kaye Boughton Chenault (Jim) all of St. Augustine, Florida. A memorial service for friends and family will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2,, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors with visitation beginning one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
