Jerry Wayne Cheney, 77, resident of New Albany, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at his residence in New Albany following an extended illness. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Mr. Cheney was born on February 14, 1945 to the late Jimmy Lee and Ona Lee Cheney. He received his education in the Zion Benton Public School System in Illinois and was a retired truck driver. A family man and hard worker with a big smile, Mr. Cheney was known by his family and friends as a "hilarious" and "frilly" person who enjoyed raising chickens and coon hunting. Family was important to Mr. Cheney, especially his grandchildren, he was always tough on them but made known it was always out of love. He will be missed dearly by all those who got the pleasure of knowing him. Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Pauline Self Cheney, one daughter, Bonnie Harris (Don) and two sons, Gary Cheney (ReJenna) and Ronnie Cheney (Tiffany), all of New Albany, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Cheney family at nafunerals&cremations.com.
