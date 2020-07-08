Rickie Earl Cheney, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 18, 1951 to Otho and Violet McGregor Bevill. Rickie was a member of Thaxton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Thaxton United Methodist Church with Rev. William Montgomery officiating; a private burial will follow in the Thaxton Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, social distancing and mask are encouraged. Survivors include her daughter, Kim Parker (Steve); a son, Chad Cheney (Vickie); a brother, Jimmy Bevill; and four grandchildren, John and Gracie Cheney and Olivia and Case Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tommy Edward Cheney, a sister, Hilda Wilder and three brothers, Terrell Lee Bevill, Randy Bevill and Mickey Bevill. Pallbearers will be Nick Bevill, Leslie Wilder, Wayne Tutor, Allen Tutor, Jimmy Bevill and Zane Moody. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
