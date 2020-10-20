Krysta LeSherri Martin-Chewe was born in Pontotoc County, Mississippi to the late Mr. Jimmy Martin and Mrs. Mary Martin, and Mr. Bill Hatchett who played a special role in her life. She departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. Krysta professed her faith at an early age at Cherry Creek MB Church, and later joined East Baptist Church. Krysta participated in several social groups, which included Heroines of Jericho, Order of the Eastern Star, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Turtles, and Venomous Vixens SC. She attended Alcorn State University and Mississippi Valley State University. Mrs. Krysta leaves to cherish her memory: her husband Willie Dale Davidson of Woodland, MS; mother Mary Martin of Pontotoc, MS; sister Liquanda Martin of Jackson, MS; brother Willie Hatchett of Houston, MS; grandmother Elaine Green of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Jimmy Martin, her grand daddies Alvis L. Green and George Martin, and grandmother Sally Martin. Visitation walk through will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM, with family hour from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Graveside service will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
