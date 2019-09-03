FULTON -- Barbara Chilcoat, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 03, 2019, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Services will be on Friday September 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. The complete obituary will be in Friday's edtion of the Daily Journal.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.