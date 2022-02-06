Eva Mae Gray Chilcoat, 93, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with her husband holding her hand. She was born May 21, 1928, in Dorsey to James Otis Gray and Trannie Mae Walton Gray. She married the love of her life on December 14, 1946, and was blessed to celebrate 75 years with him. She was a homemaker and an excellent cook. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed keeping them as they were growing up. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Fulton, Mississippi. Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Kenny Digby and Bro. Scott Hunter officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Willie Walker "Jack" Chilcoat; her daughters, Kathy Digby (Danny) and Gail Adams (Johnny); her grandsons, Dr. Jason Digby (Susanne), Carson Wallace (Malory), and Clay Adams; her great-grandchildren, Sawyer Wallace and Saylor Wallace; three nieces, Judy Gray Spencer, Janie Gray, and Jana Maxcy Pitts; and two nephews, David Taylor and Jerry Maxcy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Walter Gray, Etoile Gray, George Gray, and Billy Gray; one sister, Jettie Gray; three nephews, Travis Gray, Troy Gray, and John Gray; and one niece, Janet Little. Pallbearers will be Wesley Graham, Mike Steele, Ricky Johnson, Jerry Maxcy, Rex Hollingsworth, and Ken Bishop. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Chilcoat family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
