Barbara June Chilcoat, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Courtyards Community Living Center. She was born September 16, 1941 to the late Marvin Crabtree and the late Rachel Pulley Crabtree. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her yard and working crossword puzzles. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Friday September 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her step daughter, Sherry (Albert) Johnson of Fulton, son in law, J.C. Torrence of Fulton, special friend, Brenda Brown of Fulton, Grandchildren, Austin Johnson of Fulton Lindsey (Cody) Shields of Fulton, Michael (Laken) Osbirn of Fulton, Dustin (Amanda) Osbirn of Fulton, Mallory (Zach) Walker of Fulton, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 sister in laws. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Chilcoat, her parents, and a step daughter, Cindy Torrence. Pallbearers will be Austin Johnson, Michael Osbirn, Dustin Osbirn, Cody Shields, Albert Johnson, Lanny Brown, Jeff Hill, and Drew Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be J.C. Torrence, Reggie, Bryan, Brad Waddle, Frankie, Ricky, Danny McDaniel, Tim McClendon. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
