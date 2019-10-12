Freddie Milton "Cuz" Childers, 68, a resident of Ecru who lived in the Union & Pontotoc Counties for may years, departed this life Thursday, October 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. A private gathering will be at the family residence at a time to be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.(662)539-7000 Mr. Childers was born December 23, 1950 in the Myrtle Community of Union County, the son of the late Nelson Cooper and Mary Ruth Childers. He received his education in the Myrtle Public School System and was employed before his retirement as a long distance truck operator for the Mohasco and Futorian Companies. A Christian, Mr. Childers is survived by three daughters, Fran Robinson (Royce), Barbara Todd (Gable) and Carrie Bell (Jay), all of Ecru, a sister, Patricia Pratt of Blue Springs, two brothers, Tony Pratt of New Albany and Mike Pratt of Blue Springs and the mother of his children, Deborah Childers Nielsen of Ecru. The family request that memorials be directed to any local lung or cancer charity. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Childers family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
