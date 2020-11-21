Grady Timothy "Tim" Childers, 47, lifelong resident of Tippah County and devoted Christian, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Tim will be at 2 PM Sunday, November 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Titus Tyer and Bro. Randy Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in Jacobs Chapel Cemetery near Ripley. Tim was born November 20, 1973 in Ripley, the son of Ethel Vandygriff Childers of Ripley and the late Obie Grady Childers. He was a 1992 graduate of Ripley High School and was married July 1, 1994 to his beloved wife, Jean Roberts Childers, who survives. Tim was currently serving as Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Benton County and also employed with Abbey Manufacturing Company in Walnut. He had served as a Pastor and Youth Minister in both Benton and Tippah Counties for 18 years and was a former pastor for Victory Chapel Church in Ripley. An avid Ole Miss Sports fan, Tim will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love and devotion to his family, his church and his community. His faith and trust in his Heavenly Father made Christmas a special time for Tim and his family. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a loving family, Tim is also survived by two children, Mikayla Childers Morgan (Hunter) and Austin Grady Childers and one sister, Brenda Miller (Gerald) , all of Ripley. "His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord." -Matthew 25:21 The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unprecedented times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. With this in mind, the family requests that everyone adhere to guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control. We ask everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. Please comply with the required use of masks and social distancing space of six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Childers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
