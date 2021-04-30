Jilda Ann Hurt Childers was born July 20, 1949 to Payton Hurt and Onaria "Shorty" Roberson Hurt in Tippah County, MS. She worked at Biltrite for 40 years and was a southern Baptist. Jilda is survived by her mother: Onaria "Shorty" Roberson Hurt of Falkner, MS; her companion of 32 years: Timothy Dowden of Falkner, MS; one son: Keith Allen Childers of Falkner, MS; two daughters: Sandy Tidwell (Rodney) of Ripley, MS and Candy Pannell of Ramer, TN; four grandchildren: Matthew Hurt, Jessie , Jacob, Jarrett Tidwell. She was preceded in death by her father: Payton Hurt. Jilda went home to be with the Lord at the age of 71 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on April 20, 2021. The visitation will be May 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. There will be no service. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.