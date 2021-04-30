Jilda Ann Hurt Childers was born July 20, 1949 to Payton Hurt and Onaria "Shorty" Roberson Hurt in Tippah County, MS. She worked at Biltrite for 40 years and was a southern Baptist. Jilda is survived by her mother: Onaria "Shorty" Roberson Hurt of Falkner, MS; her companion of 32 years: Timothy Dowden of Falkner, MS; one son: Keith Allen Childers of Falkner, MS; two daughters: Sandy Tidwell (Rodney) of Ripley, MS and Candy Pannell of Ramer, TN; four grandchildren: Matthew Hurt, Jessie , Jacob, Jarrett Tidwell. She was preceded in death by her father: Payton Hurt. Jilda went home to be with the Lord at the age of 71 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on April 20, 2021. The visitation will be May 4, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. There will be no service. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

