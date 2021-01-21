Kathy Vickery Childers, 71, resident of Ripley and former resident of Memphis, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. A private service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Childers was born July 31, 1949 in Wayne Co., TN, the daughter of the late Carlton and Kallie Webb Vickery. She received her education in the Wayne County Public School System and was employed as a photo technician for United Color Labs in Memphis for over 20 years. A Christian, Ms. Childers adored her only daughter, her much loved grandchildren and her canine companions, "Rebel" and "Barky". An avid "movie buff", she enjoyed watching television, especially with actors from the 1950's and 1960's. Known by her family as "the life of the party", Ms. Childers will be remembered for her strong work ethic and the importance of keeping in touch with her sister and brothers. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her daughter, Tawnya Childers of Holly Springs, one sister, Erma Lee Merriman of Waynesboro, TN, two brothers, Gary W. Vickery (Cathy) of Crump, TN and Carlton McCoy Vickery, Jr. of Wilmer, AL, three grandchildren, Kristena Pannell (Kyle), Michael Betterton and Wesley Beach (Samantha), four great grandchildren, Kaydence, Kylee Jean, Kade and Paisley, three nieces, Lori Ann, Monica, and Sabrina, three nephews, Steven, James Harris and Chris, special caregiver, Edith Plunk of Collierville, lifelong friends, Veronica Baker and Suenell Stafford, father of her daughter, Gaylon Lee Childers and a host of other family. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Joyce Davis. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
