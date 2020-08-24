Aberdeen - Lavonia Mae Childers, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Oak Tree Nursing Home, Amory, Mississippi. Born in Una, MS, on July 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William Dilworth and Verla Mae Allen Staten. Lavonia grew up in Clay County, Mississippi and graduated from Siloam High School, with the class of 1952. She married the love of her life, Prentis Marvel Childers, on Mar 5, 1955, and together they were blessed with four children. They moved to Kenosha Wisconsin and she worked at a hospital for several years. After moving back to Mississippi she managed Kenwin ladies clothing store as well as Catos for several years. She loved the Lord and was a member of Tranquil Methodist Church as well as the North Mississippi Worship Center in Wren. She enjoyed Bible study time with Jimmie Mathis, listening to Old Time Gospel singing, and helping others in the community who were in need. Lavonia was a compassionate Christian and a member of the Eastern Star. Lavonia loved deeply and her children and grandchildren were blessed to have such a great mother and grandmother. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone and Lavonia spent many hours listening and talking on the phone to her loved ones throughout the years. Holidays were her favorite time of the year and she enjoyed eating out with the whole group. A creative woman, she was a gifted artist and painting was her special passion. In her free time, she did yard work, spent time with the grandchildren, and was often the willing victim of prank calls by her beloved children. She made so many people smile through the years with her sweet spirit. The many memories made with her family and friends will be cherished for years to come. They feel blessed, as they reflect on the love and guidance she gave them. They have comfort knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior. Left behind to treasure her memories, her daughters, Sandy Nicholson (Tony), Aberdeen, Joan Sawyer (Butch), Amory; son, Mike Childers (Betty), Smithville; grandchildren, Toni Kay Owens (John), Erica Nicholson, Richard Nicholson, Keith Sawyer (Melody), Chris Sawyer (Angela), Christy Sawyer (Ryan), Patrick Sawyer (Hannah), Cameron Sawyer, Jeremy Wilson (Jennifer), Wayne Childers (Blair); 21 great grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; special friend, Jimmie Mathis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Prentis Marvel Childers; son, David Childers; brothers, Earl Staten and Bobby Staten. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at approximately 3:15 pm at Tranquil Cemetery, Wren with Bro. Danny Burks officiating. Pallbearers will be Wayne Childers, Jeremy Wilson, Keith Sawyer, Chris Sawyer, Patrick Sawyer, and John Owens.
