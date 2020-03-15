Ronald Clark Childers, 71, resident of Walnut, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Childers will be at 11 AM Monday, March 16 at Camprground United Methodist Church with Bro. Clay Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Campground Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Childers was born March 23, 1948 in Ripley, the son of the late Nathaniel Clark and Wardie Graham Childers. He was a 1967 graduate of Falkner High School and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was a well known self-employed carpenter and was married June 30, 1995 to his beloved wife, Betty Crum Childers who survives. A devoted member of Campground United Methodist Church, Mr. Childers was known for his love of woodworking and carpentry skills. Fishing was a favorite pastime and he will be remembered as an "expert" babysitter known as "Paw-paw Ronnie" by his grandson. His family and friends are saddened with his sudden departure from this earth, yet they are grateful to God for the blessing he was in their lives. Mr. Childers will be missed greatly and his legacy will live on in their hearts. Visitation will continue today from 10 AM to 11 AM at Campground United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife of 25 years, he is survived by three sons, Cody Childers, Jason Childers and Hunter Rencher, all of Walnut, one sister, Jane Coltharp of Marion, AR, a much adored grandson, Elee Childers, one niece, Jennifer Coltharp of Marion, AR, two nephews, Brad Ayers of Falkner and Jeff Shelton of Livingston, AL, two step children Kevin Jackson (Kelly) of Walnut and Chassity Roach of Corinth. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Ayers and a step son, Bradley Roach. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Childers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
