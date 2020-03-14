TIPPAH COUNTY -- Ronald Clark Childers, 71, RESIDENT OF WALNUT, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, March 16 at 11 AM at Camprground United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 15 from 3 PM to 8 PM at Campground United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery near Walnut.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.