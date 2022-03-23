Vicki Diane Childers, 68, resident of Ripley, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home. Private Services will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Childers was born November 24, 1953 in Tippah County , the oldest of four children born to the late Bobby and Johnnie Jamison Childers. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and was employed as a secretary with the Farese Law Firm in Ashland and Joe Gay Attorneys in Ripley. A Christian, Ms. Childers will be remembered as a simple, quiet private person who enjoyed cats, flower gardening and reading . Memories will continue to be shared by three sisters, Sherry Rutherford (Phil), Angie Cox (John David) and Robin Childers, all of Ripley and a host of nieces nephews, family and friends. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Childers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Childers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
