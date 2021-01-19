Alfred Lynn Childress, 71, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his residence in Potts Camp. Services will be on A private family service is planned at Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.