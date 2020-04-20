Cary Charles Childs, born on September 19, 1965 to Charles and Gara Rowell Childs, went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. He was the owner/operator of Childs Angus and Hereford and AgriServices. He was the beloved husband of Mary Childs. He is survived by his parents: Charles and Gara; his wife: Mary; his brother: Roger; his son Bob Glover (Amberly); and his grandchildren: Snow, Graham, and Pierce Glover. Cary had a lifelong passion for the cattle and farming industries. He mentored and inspired countless youth over many years through his involvement in the 4-H Livestock Program and state and national programs. Cary was a dedicated President of the Tippah County Fair Association for almost 20 years, served on the Mississippi Angus Association Board for over 20 years, and also served on the Mississippi Hereford Association Board for many years. He was an avid fan of Mississippi State Athletics, but his greatest passion was for his family. Cary was a member of Spout Springs Presbyterian Church and regularly attended First Baptist Church over the past 20 years, where he was a member of the Agape Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Cary's name to the Angus Foundation (www.angus.org/foundation), the Hereford Youth Foundation (www.herefordyouthfoundation.org), or the Tippah County 4-H Livestock Program (10791B Hwy. 15 South, Ripley, MS 38663). The family will have a private graveside service on Tuesday with a Celebration of Life Service to follow when gathering restrictions permit.
