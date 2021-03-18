Mary Estelle McAdory Chiles of Tupelo, MS, made her heavenly journey March 15, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS. The family respectfully requests that everyone consider wearing a mask. Estelle was born on January 6, 1928, in Winston County, MS to Russell Lamar and Lillie McAdory. She was the oldest of her siblings with four brothers Robert, Thomas H., Roy and Billy and sister Eileen, all of whom preceded her in death. After completing high school, Estelle attended Mississippi State University, and she later attended Delta State University where she earned a degree in education and began a career in teaching. On April 6, 1947, she married James Williams Chiles, Jr. and they later had three children, James Larry, Mary Janice and James William "Jimmy" Chiles, III. Estelle later became a homemaker and was involved in different organizations like Eastern Star, the Garden Club and Woman's Club of Clarksdale, MS. She also taught Sunday School at Oakhurst Baptist Church and was a member of the Rolling Along Club. Estelle was a true Godly woman. She had a strong faith and deep love for Jesus Christ which showed in the way she lived her life. She could quote any scripture and she used her knowledge and belief in the Bible to help anybody she could. She also had a deep love for her family. She was a loving and kind wife, sister, mother and aunt, but perhaps her most special role was that of "Mimi" to her five granddaughters and one great granddaughter. She was also a fabulous cook and her chicken and dumplings could cure anything from the common cold to a broken heart. Estelle was a genuine and compassionate person and to know her was to love her. Survivors include her husband of 73 years James Williams Chiles, Jr. of Tupelo, MS; her children James Larry Chiles (Nancy) of Clarksdale, MS, Janice Chiles Franks (David) of Mantachie, MS, and James William "Jimmy" Chiles, III of Belmont, MS; her granddaughters, Carroll Chiles Moore (Stephen) of Oxford, MS, Jessica Chiles Gill (Dewayne) of Clarksdale, MS, Marjorie Martinez-Monaghan of Tupelo, MS, Katherine Martinez Hearne of Honduras, Jamie Christen Chiles of St. Louis, MO, and Haley Chiles of Oxford, MS, and one great-granddaughter Abigail Moore of Oxford, MS. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and sister-in-laws whom she loved dearly. Estelle was preceded in death by her parents Russell Lamar and Lillie McAdory, her brothers, Robert McAdory, Thomas H. McAdory, Roy McAdory and Billy McAdory, her sister Eileen Edmonson, and her daughter-in-law Leslie Lewis Chiles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, CARES, 1645 Desoto Ave., Clarksdale, MS 38614 or a charity of your choice. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.