Brenda G. Chisholm, 73, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on Friday, March 20,2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. She was a hairdresser and had worked at the Kut-n-Kurl and the City Barbershop in Baldwyn and Shapes and Shades in the Auburn Community. She was a Baptist. Graveside services will be held at Campbelltown Cemetery, Monday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Jason Rutherford (Crystal) of Guntown and Mitch Rutherford (Ginger) of Mooreville; two sisters, Judy Thomas and Peggy Blair of Texas; Grandchildren, Hannah Rutherford, Jay Rutherford, Brandon Gordon (Stormy), Steven Gordon, Dakota Melton and Lauren Rutherford; Great-grandchild, Ava Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Jewel Vick Fleming; her husband, Danny Chisholm; father of her children, Dean Rutherford; siblings, Larry Fleming, Helen Fleming, Bobbie Hahn, Susie Duboise, Jimmy Fleming, Floyd Fleming and Betty Moody. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
