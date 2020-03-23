Brenda G. Chisholm, 73, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on Friday, March 20,2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. She was a hairdresser and had worked at the Kut-n-Kurl and the City Barbershop in Baldwyn and Shapes and Shades in the Auburn Community. She was a Baptist. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home, Monday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial was in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Jason Rutherford (Crystal) of Guntown and Mitch Rutherford (Ginger) of Mooreville; two sisters, Judy Thomas and Peggy Blair of Texas; Grandchildren, Hannah Rutherford, Jay Rutherford, Brandon Gordon (Stormy), Steven Gordon, Dakota Melton and Lauren Rutherford; Great-grandchild, Ava Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Jewel Vick Fleming; her husband, Danny Chisholm; father of her children, Dean Rutherford; siblings, Larry Fleming, Helen Fleming, Bobbie Hahn, Susie Duboise, Jimmy Fleming, Floyd Fleming, Betty Moody, Jerry Fleming and Hazel Brooks. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

