Funeral Service for David Bo Chism, 72, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, January 31, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA. Mr. Chism was born March 9, 1949, in Baldwyn, MS and passed away January 27, 2022, at his residence in West Monroe, LA. He had many roles in the wholesale plumbing industry, from sales to owning his own business for many years. He loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Zelma Dewdrop Chism; brothers, J.W. Chism, Leroy Chism, Charles Chism, and Dewey Chism; nephews, Adam Chism and Ricky Chism; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy and Aline Marsh of Milan, TN. Survivors include his wife, Jan Chism; three sons, Jeremie Chism and wife Kim, Cory Chism, and Jacob Chism; grandchildren, Caroline, Chandler, Haylee, Colton, Madisyn, and Sarah Kate; siblings, Sue Little and husband Joe, J.C. Chism and wife Teresa, Kenneth Chism and wife Carol, Jessie Chism and wife Rosemary, Betty Floyd and husband William, Jackie Chism and wife Judy, Mitch Chism and wife Tammy, and Bill Chism and wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Pat Chism; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Chandler Chism, Jason Chism, Kyle Chism, Ben Clack, Randy Putnam, and Jessie Hattaway. Honorary Pallbearers will be his brothers, J.C. Chism, Kenneth Chism, Jessie Chism, Jackie Chism, Mitch Chism, and Bill Chism. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First West or to the Alzheimer's Association. Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
