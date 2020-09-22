UNION COUNTY -- Erica Laine Chism, 22, passed away Monday, September 07, 2020, at !!!!!!!! in Marshall County. Services will be on A Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Saturday, September 26 at Locust Grove Cemetery. at A procession to Locust Grove Cemetery will leave at 1:30 PM from New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead.. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, September 24 from 6 PM to 8 PM at New Albany Funearl & Cremation Care..

