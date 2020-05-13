Julia Frances Chism, 82, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Pontotoc May 15, 1937 to Vernon and Christeen Hicks Robinson. In 1962, she married James Chism who was not only her husband, but her best friend, for 52 years. Frances enjoyed going fishing with James and flower gardening. She was a longtime member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. Survivors include her sister, Martha Shake of Palmetto; two brothers, Danny Robinson and his wife, Nora of Palmetto and Walter Robinson and his wife, Joyce of the Auburn Community; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Chism; step-son, Dale Chism; two sisters, Dorothy McCollum and Joann Robinson; and brother, Robert Robinson. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Thursday, May 14, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Dennis Kizzire officiating. Pallbearers will be Ray McCollum, Cody Spencer, Bob Robinson, Terry Harris, Tyler Harris and Austin Harris. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
