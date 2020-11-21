Mary Chism, 71, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home Online condolences at glenfieldfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be on Monday, 5 P. M. until 9 P. M., and Tuesday 10 A.M. until 2 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park..

