Rayburn "JR" Chism, 54, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home. He was a truck driver for Dobbs Trucking and he enjoyed fishing, riding motor cycles and horses, driving a truck, gardening and working in his yard. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be Mount Olive Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Chism of Ripley; special friend, Tammy Wardlow of Baldwyn; sister, Mary Katherine Hollands (Billy) of Ripley; brother, Robert "Smurf" Chism of Baldwyn; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Chism and a brother, Steve Williams. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
