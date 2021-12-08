Shirley Lee Monaghan Chism, 86, entered her eternal home Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was born April 18, 1935 in Lee County to Marvin Durell Monaghan and Lena Vivian Irvin Monaghan. Shirley graduated from Tupelo High School in 1954 and on November 19, 1955, she married Bobby W. Chism. After a rewarding career as an Executive Administrative Assistant with Tennessee Valley Authority, Shirley retired and focused her free time on family. Shirley was an adoring mother and grandmother. Shirley was a longtime and faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. She enjoyed Mississippi State sports and reading. Shirley is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bobby W. Chism; two daughters, Carol Simms and her husband, Pat, of Madison, and Lisa Tucker and her husband, Robby, of Olive Branch; four grandchildren, Andy Simms of Homewood, Alabama, Bobby Simms and his wife, Liz, of Lexington, Carley Langston and her husband, Giles, of Jackson, and Mallory Burchfield and her husband, Jonathan, of Cleveland; five great-grandchildren, Vada Simms, Goldie Simms, Roman Simms, Blake Langston, and Tucker Burchfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lena Monaghan; four sisters, Eloine Reed, Madine Shumpert, Reba Harmon, and Marvalene Elliot; four brothers, Randall Monaghan, Wayne Monaghan, Vernon Monaghan, and Virgil Monaghan. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 12, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Shirley's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. David Smith officiating. Graveside services will be in Lee Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Mississippi Chapter, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
