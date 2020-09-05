SMITHVILL -- Stephen Chism, 42, passed away Friday, September 04, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens.

