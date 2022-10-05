Fulton — Willard Chism, 77, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. He was born August 1, 1945 to the late Hiram Bascum Chism and the late Vera Lennice Harrell Chism. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ and a veteran of the US Army where he served his country in the Vietnam Conflict. Willard was a gun enthusiast, and enjoyed tinkering in his shop and playing with his cat, Happy. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday October 7, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday October 7 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter; Pam (Nick) Baldwin of Fulton, grandchildren; Zack Chism, Hunter Chism, Nikki Baldwin, and Will Baldwin, great granddaughter, Bailey Chism, and 1 sister; Dorothy Jean (Bill) Lee of Pensacole, FL. He was preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Chism, parents, Hiram and Vera Lennice Chism, and 1 Brother, Wilton Chism. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
