Wilton Harrell Chism, 85 years old, went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. Born October 27, 1933 to the late Hyrum and Lenice Chism in Itawamba County, MS. Those left to honor Mr. Chism's memory are: Rosa Maria Chism to whom he was married for 61 years. 3 children; Roger Chism (Denise) of Pontotoc, MS, Marie Mason (Garry) of Tupelo, MS, and Vicky Kitchens (James) of Pontotoc, MS. 6 grandchildren: Brooke Franks (Tyson) of Pontotoc, MS, Jason Chism (Rebecca) of Pontotoc, MS, Jana Mason of Carlsbad, CA, Luke Mason of Tupelo, MS, Heath Kitchens of Pontotoc, MS and Craig Kitchens (Haley) of Pontotoc, MS. 4 great-grandchildren. One brother, Willard Chism of Fulton, MS and one sister, Dorothy Jean Lee (Bill) of Tallahassee, FL. Mr. Chism was a graduate of Tremont High School, Itawamba Community College and Florence State Teachers College (currently the Unv. of North Alabama). He earned two Masters Degrees from the University of Mississippi, Masters of Science and School Administration. Known as Coach "Chiz", he was a beloved teacher, basketball coach, referee and School Principal for 33 years. Teaching at Sherman, Belden, Randolph and South Pontotoc. He was also a veteran Lieutenant in the MS National Guard Unit in Fulton, MS. Mr. Chism will be greatly missed by West Heights Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for 45 years, was a past Deacon, Sunday School Director, Gideon and sat on numerous church committees throughout his lifetime. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. until service time at West Heights Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at West Heights Baptist Church. Immediately followed by a graveside military ceremony for family and friends. Memorials may be made to West Heights Baptist Church building fund. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS is entrusted with funeral and military ceremony arrangements.
