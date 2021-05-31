Ronnie Lee Chittom, 67, passed Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He was born November 30, 1953, to Forrest and Modena Chittom. Mr. Chittom enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends, and spoiling his grandson, Cole. A Celebration of Life will be at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his one son, Charles Chittom; one daughter, Miranda Chittom; and one grandson, Cole Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Ricky Thrasher, Len Thrasher, Joe Childs, and Wesley Thrasher. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

