Rosie Lee Choice , 90, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 12:00 p.m. at Mt Zion Cemetery, Verona . Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @ www.agnewandsons.com.

